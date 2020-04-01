Corona cases rises to 14 in Kohat

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has raised to 14 in kohat after one more member of Tableeghi Jamat was tested positive here on Wednesday

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has raised to 14 in kohat after one more member of Tableeghi Jamat was tested positive here on Wednesday.

According to details, Assistant Commissioners Tahir Ali (PMS) and Ibrahim Khan (PMS) visited Masjid Bilal Tolanj, Kohat where a member of Tableeghi Jamat hailing from Malaysia was diagnosed positive with Covid-19.

They got the premises disinfected and quarantined other members of the Jamat.