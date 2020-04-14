Corona causes economic crisis in developing world: Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Tuesday that developing countries could not bear the effects of long lockdown on their national economies to contain COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Tuesday that developing countries could not bear the effects of long lockdown on their national economies to contain COVID-19.

''Prime minister Imran Khan possesses a good far sight to gauge the economic situation in future due to this conronavirus spread, the government is likely to seal the areas where cases emerge,'' he said while talking to a private news channel.

Globally, the countries were formulating new strategies to combat this virus and developing countries would have to face and deal with economic crisis as well in fighting against COVID-19,he mentioned.

This pandemic had failed the all health facilities and measures of developed countries which were considered super powers of the world, Pakistan with the grace of Allah Almighty and wise decisions of the Federal government had faced less damage during this times-testing situation,he mentioned.

The areas following all SOP's with minimum corona cases would be opened,he said.