UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Causes Economic Crisis In Developing World: Senior Leader Of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:44 PM

Corona causes economic crisis in developing world: Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Tuesday that developing countries could not bear the effects of long lockdown on their national economies to contain COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Tuesday that developing countries could not bear the effects of long lockdown on their national economies to contain COVID-19.

''Prime minister Imran Khan possesses a good far sight to gauge the economic situation in future due to this conronavirus spread, the government is likely to seal the areas where cases emerge,'' he said while talking to a private news channel.

Globally, the countries were formulating new strategies to combat this virus and developing countries would have to face and deal with economic crisis as well in fighting against COVID-19,he mentioned.

This pandemic had failed the all health facilities and measures of developed countries which were considered super powers of the world, Pakistan with the grace of Allah Almighty and wise decisions of the Federal government had faced less damage during this times-testing situation,he mentioned.

The areas following all SOP's with minimum corona cases would be opened,he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan World All Government

Recent Stories

Lavrov Slams as Inadmissible Blaming China for Cor ..

16 seconds ago

Russia Intends to Share Experience Fighting Corona ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt distributes finance assistance in transpar ..

3 minutes ago

Spain's virus death toll tops 18,000: official

3 minutes ago

No corona patient in police deptt in Faisalabad: C ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to enhance loani ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.