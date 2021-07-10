Corona claims 10 more lives, 240 new cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 10 more lives while 240 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Saturday, death toll, due to coronavirus reached 10,815 while total number of cases recorded 347,793 and recoveries 328,554.

Currently 8,424 patients are under treatment in different hospitals while 117 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

The total number corona tests has reached 5.

8 million in Punjab after 17,317 more tests were conducting during the same period.

During the last 24 hours, 193,264 citizens were vaccinated in 669 centres, increasing the total number of vaccinated people to 10,105,175 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.