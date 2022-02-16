Corona claims 10 more lives in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Ten people lost their lives due to coronavirus on Wednesday while 821 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 496,770 while total number of deaths had been recorded 13,389 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 287 cases in Lahore, two in Attock, seven in Bahawalnagar, 15 in Bahawalpur, two in Bhakkar, one in Chakwal, three in Chineot, 26 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 43 in Faisalabad,16 in Gujranwala, six in Gujrat, three in Jhang,two in Khanewal,four in Layyah, five in Lodharan, three in Mandi Bahauddin, two in Mianwali,17 in Multan, six in Muzaffargarh, one in Nankana Sahib, one in Narowal, two in Okara, one in Pakpatan, nine in Rajanpur,63 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Rahimyar Khan, four in Sahiwal,11 in Sargodha,10 in Sheikhupura,two in Vehari and 15 new cases were reported in Sialkot.

The health department conducted 9,888,651 tests so far while 472,201 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselvesfrom COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.