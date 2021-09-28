UrduPoint.com

Corona Claims 11 Lives In KP

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 08:35 PM

Coronavirus on Tuesday claimed eleven more lives and 195 new cases reported in various areas of the province during last 24 hours

According to Health Department here as many as 10,012 tests were conducted in different areas of the province while the tally of recoveries in a single day was 299.

The total of recoveries so far are 163109 and the number of test conducted is 2958366 in the same period.

