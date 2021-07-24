UrduPoint.com
Corona Claims 15 More Lives, 446 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Corona claims 15 more lives, 446 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 15 more lives while 446 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Saturday, death toll reached 10,924 while total cases were recorded 352,153 and recoveries 330,538 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 10,691 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 227 ones have been recovered during the same period.

The health department conducted 17,498 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.

03 million so far.

As many as 86,443 people were vaccinated in 662 centres, increasing the total number of vaccinated people to 13,218,909 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faceswith masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

