Corona claims 17 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has confirmed 17 more deaths due to corona and 426 new cases in the province during last 24 hours.

According to health department here Friday, the number of recoveries in last 24 hours is 251 while the previous figure was 171.

The number of total recoveries till date is 137290.

The tally of corona detection tests conducted in 24 hours is 10173 while the previous figure was 11357. The total of tests conducted so far is 2400491.