Corona Claims 18 More Lives In KP

Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:14 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department Tuesday confirmed 18 more deaths due to corona in the province during the last 24 hours

According to health authorities, the total number of deaths till date is 4588. Out of 18 deaths, 11 are reported in Peshawar, one in Malakand, two in Hazara, one in Kohat and three deaths in D I Khan.

The tally of total corona cases reported so far is 149532 after 476 new cases that are reported during last 24 hours.

The total of recoveries till date is 138780 while 654 patients were recovered in last 24 hours. As many as 9580 corona detection tests were conducted in the same period and the total of tests conducted till date is 2439441.

The number of persons administered second dose of vaccine in a single day is 6411 and the number of second dose administered so far is 35282. The tally of vaccinations in all categories in a single day is 163838.

