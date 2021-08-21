Corona claims 22 more lives in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed twenty two more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 653 new cases reported in the province during last 24 hours.

According to health department here on Saturday, the tally of cases reported so far is 156365 and the number of total deaths till date is 47772.

As many as 559 patients recovered in 24 hours and the number of total recoveries is 144132. The number of corona diagnostic tests conducted in 24 hours is 9565 while the total number of tests conducted till date is 2549526.

The total of persons vaccinated in all categories during last 24 hours is 136156