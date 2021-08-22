UrduPoint.com

Corona Claims 22 More Lives In KP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Corona claims 22 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed twenty two more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 653 new cases reported in the province during last 24 hours.

According to health department here on Saturday, the tally of cases reported so far is 156365 and the number of total deaths till date is 47772.

As many as 559 patients recovered in 24 hours and the number of total recoveries is 144132. The number of corona diagnostic tests conducted in 24 hours is 9565 while the total number of tests conducted till date is 2549526.

The total of persons vaccinated in all categories during last 24 hours is 136156

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jerse ..

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

43 minutes ago
 Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Com ..

Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Coming Days Over Power Shortages ..

43 minutes ago
 Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

48 minutes ago
 Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' c ..

Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' criminals

48 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

48 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.