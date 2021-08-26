UrduPoint.com

Corona Claims 25 Lives In KP

26th August 2021

Corona claims 25 lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday while 519 new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours.

According to Health Department the tally of total cases reported so far is 159483.

The number of recoveries in a single day is 423 and the total recoveries till date is 147052.

A total of 10523 tests were conducted during last 24 hours and total number of corona detection tests is 2603887.

