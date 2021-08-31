Corona claims 25 lives in KP

Corona claims 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 549 new cases were reported in various areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 )

According to KP Health Department, twelve deaths were reported in Peshawar Division, four in Mardan Division, five in Hazara Division while Kohat, Bannu, Malakand and DI Khan division witnessed one death each.

The total number of recoveries in a single day is 692 and the total number of recoveries so far is 149670. The number of corona detection tests conducted in a single day is 10755 and the tally of tests conducted till date is 26,556,47.