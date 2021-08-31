UrduPoint.com

Corona Claims 25 Lives In KP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 10:19 PM

Corona claims 25 lives in KP

Corona claims 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 549 new cases were reported in various areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Corona claims 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 549 new cases were reported in various areas of the province.

According to KP Health Department, twelve deaths were reported in Peshawar Division, four in Mardan Division, five in Hazara Division while Kohat, Bannu, Malakand and DI Khan division witnessed one death each.

The total number of recoveries in a single day is 692 and the total number of recoveries so far is 149670. The number of corona detection tests conducted in a single day is 10755 and the tally of tests conducted till date is 26,556,47.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Mardan Malakand

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defen ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relati ..

21 minutes ago
 Cabinet meeting approves Punjab Government Rules o ..

Cabinet meeting approves Punjab Government Rules of Business 2011 amendments

1 minute ago
 Man in Russia walks one week to confess to triple ..

Man in Russia walks one week to confess to triple homicide

1 minute ago
 Justice Ali Baig appointed as GB Chief Court actin ..

Justice Ali Baig appointed as GB Chief Court acting chief judge

1 minute ago
 Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for off ..

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for official release next Saturday th ..

1 hour ago
 Rs 4,414,406 fine imposed on shopkeepers indulging ..

Rs 4,414,406 fine imposed on shopkeepers indulging in profiteering

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.