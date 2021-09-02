Corona claims 27 lives in KP

Corona has claimed 27 more lives besides reporting 608 new cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Corona has claimed 27 more lives besides reporting 608 new cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday.

According to the health department, nine deaths were reported in Peshawar Division, seven in Mardan Division, five in Malakand Division, three in Hazara Division, one in Kohat Division and two in Dera Ismail Khan Division.

564 people were recovered in a single day however, the total number of recoveries were 150,234 so far. 12,147 tests conducted in a day taking the tally to 2,667,794.