UrduPoint.com

Corona Claims 27 Lives In KP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:15 AM

Corona claims 27 lives in KP

Corona has claimed 27 more lives besides reporting 608 new cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Corona has claimed 27 more lives besides reporting 608 new cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday.

According to the health department, nine deaths were reported in Peshawar Division, seven in Mardan Division, five in Malakand Division, three in Hazara Division, one in Kohat Division and two in Dera Ismail Khan Division.

564 people were recovered in a single day however, the total number of recoveries were 150,234 so far. 12,147 tests conducted in a day taking the tally to 2,667,794.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Malakand

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

6 minutes ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

51 minutes ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

52 minutes ago
 DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading ..

DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading commission waiver implemented

1 hour ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.