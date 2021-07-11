Corona claims 4 more lives, 292 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) ::Coronavirus claimed 4 more lives while 292 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, death toll reached 10,819 while total cases 348,085 and recoveries 328,767 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 8,499 patients were under treatment in different hospitals while 213 recovered during the same period.

The total number to coronavirus cases swelled to 5.

82 million in the province after the health department conducted 17,062 more tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

As many as 163,026 citizens were vaccinated in 662 centres and the total number of vaccinated people reached 10,270,264 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.