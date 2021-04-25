Corona claims 6 lives at AMC in 24 hours; ICU filled with patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The infectious corona disease claimed six more lives including four males and two females at Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad during the last 24 hours, said the hospital administration.

It said that the all 80 beds specified for corona patients at the hospital were filled with the patients out of them 16 were in critical condition at Intensive Care Unit which had no more capacity to accommodate the patients.

The administration of AMC has requested masses to take care of their loved ones and avoid unnecessary travelling, use face masks and cooperate with the hospital administration in provision of emergency services to the patients.