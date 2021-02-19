Corona claims 6 more lives in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :At least six more people were died from coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2020 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from the pandemic.

The KP Health Department Friday said 187 new cases had been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which had taken the number of total cases to 70,493.

The report further said 151 patients had been recovered from the deadly infection during the same period while the numbers of active cases in the province were recorded as 2082.