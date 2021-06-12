Corona claims 9 lives, infects 186 more people in KP

Nine people have died of coronavirus and 186 more new positive cases has reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Nine people have died of coronavirus and 186 more new positive cases has reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the last 24 hours.

According to daily update report of the provincial health department on Covid-19, with the nine more deaths, the total number of those died of the disease in the province has climbed to 4203.

A total of 10081 tests have been conducted, out of which, 186 has tested positive for deadly virus. So far, 1900785 tests has been conducted in the province. 356 more patients have been recovered reaching the total number of such persons to 127820 in the province during the last 24 hours.