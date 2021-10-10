Corona claims 9 more lives in KP, 239 new cases detected

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) had claimed nine more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 239 more contacted virus during last 24 hours in the province, said Health Department here on Sunday.

With nine more deaths, the toll from the disease had climbed to 5645 while active corona cases in the province touched the tally of 3724.

A total of 10528 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 239 proved positive.

During the same period 174 patients recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recovered persons in the province to 166605.