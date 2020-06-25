(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Another frontline doctor battling COVID-19, Additional Civil Surgeon, Khairpur Medical College Hospital (KMCH), Dr Willayat Gopang passed away on Thursday due to the viral infection.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19, 20 days ago and remained in the isolation Ward in Larkana but was shifted to South City Hospital, Karachi after his condition was deteriorate.

He was put on a ventilator but could not survive.

Dr Gopang is the second frontline doctor from Khairpur who lost his life while battling with the pandemic.

The doctors and nurses and the civil society paid rich tributes to Dr Willayat Gopang, while PMA Khairpur General Secretary Dr Zaffar Jatoi has announced three days mourning period.