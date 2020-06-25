UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Claims Another Senior Doctor's Life In Khairpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:27 PM

Corona claims another senior doctor's life in Khairpur

Another frontline doctor battling COVID-19, Additional Civil Surgeon, Khairpur Medical College Hospital (KMCH), Dr Willayat Gopang passed away on Thursday due to the viral infection

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Another frontline doctor battling COVID-19, Additional Civil Surgeon, Khairpur Medical College Hospital (KMCH), Dr Willayat Gopang passed away on Thursday due to the viral infection.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19, 20 days ago and remained in the isolation Ward in Larkana but was shifted to South City Hospital, Karachi after his condition was deteriorate.

He was put on a ventilator but could not survive.

Dr Gopang is the second frontline doctor from Khairpur who lost his life while battling with the pandemic.

The doctors and nurses and the civil society paid rich tributes to Dr Willayat Gopang, while PMA Khairpur General Secretary Dr Zaffar Jatoi has announced three days mourning period.

Related Topics

Karachi Civil Society Doctor Larkana Khairpur Jatoi From

Recent Stories

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi cultural sites welcome visitors back

45 minutes ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

1 hour ago

DFSA publishes Cyber Thematic Review Report

1 hour ago

Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops i ..

1 hour ago

DJI conducts remote training programme on Civil Pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.