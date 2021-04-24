UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Claims Eight More Lives In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:00 AM

Corona claims eight more lives in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :On third consecutive day, coronavirus claimed eight lives including a woman at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours.

Nishtar Hospital's focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said Saturday that Aslam (62), Abid Hussain (58), Firdus Bibi (55), Abdul Ghafoor (73), Ejaz Ahmad (56), Muhammad Ramzan (74), Muhammad Aslam (72) and Muhammed Afzal (62) passed away at ICU of Nishtar Hospital.

Seven victims hailed from Multan and one belonged to Khanewal, he said.

103 patients are positive, 76 are suspected out of total 234 cases brought to admit in the hospital, he said.

As far as ventilators are concerned, 72 are occupied out of 80 whereas eight are vacant, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Khanewal Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

11 hours ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

10 hours ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

10 hours ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

10 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.