Corona claims eight more lives in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :On third consecutive day, coronavirus claimed eight lives including a woman at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours.

Nishtar Hospital's focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said Saturday that Aslam (62), Abid Hussain (58), Firdus Bibi (55), Abdul Ghafoor (73), Ejaz Ahmad (56), Muhammad Ramzan (74), Muhammad Aslam (72) and Muhammed Afzal (62) passed away at ICU of Nishtar Hospital.

Seven victims hailed from Multan and one belonged to Khanewal, he said.

103 patients are positive, 76 are suspected out of total 234 cases brought to admit in the hospital, he said.

As far as ventilators are concerned, 72 are occupied out of 80 whereas eight are vacant, he concluded.