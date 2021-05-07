UrduPoint.com
Corona Claims Eight More Lives In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Corona claims eight more lives in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Another eight patients including four women and as many men lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 692 since March last year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Dr M.

Aslam (80) Muneera Bibi (60 ) Atta Ullah (55), Maqsood Bibi (70), Sarwar Bibi (73), Lal Muhammad (84), M. Saleem (60) and Mukhtiarain Mai (50) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Five victims hailed from Multan and one each belonged to Vehari, Muzaffargarh and Bahawalpur, he informed.

106 patients are positive, 59 are suspected out of total 239 cases , he said.

23 patients are serious while two are on invasive ventilator, he concluded.

