Corona claims eight more lives in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed eight more lives including five women and three men at Nishtar Hopsital during the last 24 hours bringing the tally to 833 since March last year.

Nishtar Hospital focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that M Nadeem (50), M.

Iqbal (51 ), Anwar Bibi (60) Hayat Khatoon (80), Mrs Sikandar (60), Sughra Bibi (85), Rukhsana Bibi (45) and M Khalid (75) passed away at ICU of Nishtar Hospital.

Five victims hailed from Multan one each from Khanewal, DG Khan and to Vehari, he said.

68 patients are positive, 59 are suspected out of total 216 cases, he said. 21 patients are serious while four are on invasive ventilator, he concluded.