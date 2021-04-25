Corona claims five more lives in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another five patients at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours, hospital sources confirmed on Sunday.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that five patients including four men Rashid Ahmed (50), Salamuddin (95), Muhammad Hanif (50), Sultan Ahmed Shah (77) and a female 68-year old Mureedan Bibi passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Dr Irfan added that 238 patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in last 24 hours out of which 107 were tested positive and 54 negative while reports of 77 suspected patients were pending.