Corona claims five more lives in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another five patients at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours, hospital sources confirmed on Sunday.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that five patients including Surayyah Bibi (65), Karim Mai (75), Khurshid Ahmad (50), Riaz Shahid (63) from Multan and Muhammad Shafi (70) from Muzaffargarh died at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Dr Irfan added that 245 suspected corona patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in last 24 hours out of which 97 were tested positive and 68 negatives while reports of 80 suspected patients were still pending.

He said that the patients were admitted at 235 out of 331 corona beds while 86 beds were lying vacant.

Similarly, 78 out of 97 ventilators were undergone use while 19 were available for the patients.