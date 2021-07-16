Corona claims four more lives, 364 new cases in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed four more lives and 364 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) here on Friday, death toll reached 10,856 and a total number of cases were recorded 349,475 while 329,344 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the PP&SHD, currently 9,275 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 141 ones had been recovered.

The health department conducted 17,412 tests for the COVID-19 and 5.91 million tests had been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, 307,128 citizens had been vaccinated through 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 11,573,307 in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures(SOPs) and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soapseveral times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.