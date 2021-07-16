UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Claims Four More Lives, 364 New Cases In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Corona claims four more lives, 364 new cases in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed four more lives and 364 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) here on Friday, death toll reached 10,856 and a total number of cases were recorded 349,475 while 329,344 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the PP&SHD, currently 9,275 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 141 ones had been recovered.

The health department conducted 17,412 tests for the COVID-19 and 5.91 million tests had been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, 307,128 citizens had been vaccinated through 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 11,573,307 in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures(SOPs) and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soapseveral times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Related Topics

Punjab From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP PDMA issues heavy rain alert from Monday

2 minutes ago

Dying unit sealed over smoke emission

2 minutes ago

UK PM pledges more powers for local leaders in lev ..

2 minutes ago

LRH has best incineration system in KP: Spokesman

2 minutes ago

2nd Rehabilitation of Warsak Hydel Power station b ..

2 minutes ago

UK Carrier Strike Group Enters Indian Ocean - Defe ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.