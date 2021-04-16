Corona claims four more lives at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Deadly coronavirus claimed another four lives including three female patients at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Friday that Perveen Bibi (45) Farah Deeba (52) Safia Bibi (70) and Khursheed hassan (85) died of Coronavirus at ICU of the health facility.

Perveen belonged to Lodhran while Farha and Khurshhed to Multan and Safia hailed from Bahawalnagar, he informed.

He informed that a total of 186 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 70 were positive and 64 were suspected, he concluded.