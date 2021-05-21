UrduPoint.com
Corona Claims Four More Lives In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Corona claims four more lives in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another four patients at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours, hospital sources confirmed on Friday.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that four patients including Latif (52), Muhammad Mukhtar (73), Sobia Bibi (33) and 55-years old Sultan Bibi passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Dr Irfan added that 247 suspected corona patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in last 24 hours out of which 100 were tested positive and 72 negative while reports of 76 suspected patients were still pending.

More Stories From Pakistan

