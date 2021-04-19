UrduPoint.com
Corona Claims Life Of Former KP IGP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:35 PM

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Nasir Durrani Monday succumbed to corona infection at Mayo Hospital Lahore after spending several days on ventilators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Nasir Durrani Monday succumbed to corona infection at Mayo Hospital Lahore after spending several days on ventilators.

According to the Medical Superintendent of Mayo hospital, the former police chief was under treatment at Mayo hospital from last one month but during the last few days he had been facing difficulty in breathing.

The corona infection cases have increased alarmingly in the country while the oxygen supply to hospitals has also become a challenge for the government, reported the health department, adding that the ratio of corona infection is 30 percent more than the maximum number of cases last year.

