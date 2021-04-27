Corona claims nine more lives in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Another nine patients including five women and three men lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 623 since March last year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad, said that among the deceased were Nawab uddin (80) Asma Bibi (53) Zanaib Bibi (85), Kousar Bibi (65), Rukhsana Bibi (36), Sultan Saleem (55), Zahid Abbas (60) Shafi (70) and Nusrat Bibi (50) who passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Seven victims hailed from Multan and two from Muzaffargarh while 117 patients are positive 90 are suspected out of total 267 cases , he said.

As many as 24 patients are serious and three are on invasive ventilator, he concluded.