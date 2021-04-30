Corona claims nine more lives in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Another nine patients including six women and three men lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 639 since March last year.

Nishtar hospital focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Sakina Bibi (50) Sharifan Bibi (55) Ahsanullah (50), Azra Bibi (30), Paras Bibi (55), Yasin (78), Shehbaz Tufail (60) Irshad Bibi (60) and Ayesha (40) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Four victims hailed from Multan two from Sialkot and one each from Jhang, Bakhar and Vehari, he informed.

118 patients are positive, 87 are suspected out of total 284 cases , he said.

As many as 24 patients are serious and four are on invasive ventilator, he concluded.