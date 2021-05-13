UrduPoint.com
Corona Claims Nine More Lives In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another nine patients including six women at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours, hospital sources confirmed on Thursday.    Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that nine patients including Fakhar-un-Nisa (82), Pathani Mai (45), Sakeena Bibi (75), Zareena Bibi (55), Abdul Latif (90) , Muhammad Nawaz (36), Muhammad Ramzan (65) hailing from Multan, Sakeena Bibi (55) and Surayyah Begun (60) from Khanewal died at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

  Dr Irfan added that 233 suspected corona patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in last 24 hours out of which 106 were tested positive and 53 negative while reports of 74 suspected patients were still pending.

