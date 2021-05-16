UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Claims Nine More Lives In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Corona claims nine more lives in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Nine more COVID-19 positive patient, amoungst thme six were female, lost the battle against the deadliest virus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours, hospital sources confirmed on Sunday.

    Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that nine patients including Nusrat Bibi (38), Kousar (62), Salma Hafeez (65), Nazar Hussain (85), Ramzan (41) , Nazar Muhammad (65), Muhammad Ramzan (65) hailing from Multan,  Dur-e-Samin (70) from Khanewal, Kareem Bibi from Vehari and Sughran Bibi from Gujrat died at ICU of Nishtar hospital.   Dr Irfan added that 242 suspected corona patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in last 24 hours out of which 103 were tested positive and 50 negative while reports of 89 suspected patients were still pending.  Similarly, 76 out of 97 ventilators were under use while 21 were vacant.

Related Topics

Multan Died Gujrat Khanewal Vehari Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCCâ€™s new l ..

43 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid partially amends the Law on Ju ..

43 minutes ago

Sharjah Ramadan Festival concludes with over AED 7 ..

1 hour ago

2,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways to celebrate Arabian Travel Market ..

2 hours ago

Schools in UAE to resume classes after Eid vacatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.