Corona Claims Six Lives In KP

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:17 PM

Corona claims six lives in KP

Six more COVID-19 positive patients died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday with 149 new cases reported from various areas of the province during last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Six more COVID-19 positive patients died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday with 149 new cases reported from various areas of the province during last 24 hours.

According to KP Health Authorities here Friday, 200 patients recovered during last 24 hours while number of recoveries so far is 167668.

The number of tests conducted in last 24 hours is 10580 and the total of tests conducted till date is 3134757.

Five deaths were reported from Peshawar Division and one mortality was reported from Swat in Malakand Division.

