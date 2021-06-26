Corona claims six more lives as 68 new cases reported from KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Six more died of Coronavirus as 68 new cases were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said daily updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday.

The deaths of six more persons, the total death tally has reached to 4304 in the province while the recovery of 117 persons from the disease climbed the number of total recovered to 131513.

The total number of Covid-19 cases is 137628.

As many as 9605 tests were conducted in the province reaching the number of total tests to 2042608.