UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Claims Six More Lives As 68 New Cases Reported From KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 10:06 PM

Corona claims six more lives as 68 new cases reported from KP

Six more died of Coronavirus as 68 new cases were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said daily updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Six more died of Coronavirus as 68 new cases were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said daily updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday.

The deaths of six more persons, the total death tally has reached to 4304 in the province while the recovery of 117 persons from the disease climbed the number of total recovered to 131513.

The total number of Covid-19 cases is 137628.

As many as 9605 tests were conducted in the province reaching the number of total tests to 2042608.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spain Cancels Obligatory Wearing of Masks Outdoors

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new structure of Duba ..

8 minutes ago

Joint efforts a must to check cross border drug tr ..

10 minutes ago

Rally held to mark World Drug Day

11 minutes ago

Education Minister condoles with family of Naseema ..

11 minutes ago

National Assembly approves government's 49 demands ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.