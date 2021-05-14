Corona claims six more lives in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another six patients including two women at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours, hospital sources confirmed on Friday.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that six patients including Noor Jahan (58), Farhat (40), Munir Khan (80), Mahmood Ahmed (49), Haji Ghulam Haider (80) and another passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Dr Irfan added that 230 suspected corona patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in last 24 hours out of which 108 were tested positive and 58 negative while reports of 64 suspected patients were still pending.

He added that a total of 331 beds were available in the corona ward out of which 230 were being used for treatment of patients while 101 are vacant.

As far as ventilators are concerned, 81 are occupied out of 97 whereas 16 are vacant, he concluded.