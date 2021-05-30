Corona claims six more lives in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another six patients at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours, hospital sources confirmed on Sunday.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that six patients including Naseem Bibi (65), Sadin Bibi (72), Muhammad Naeem (50), Akhtar (60), Mulazim Hussain (73) and 55-year old Tariq Hameed passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Dr Irfan added that 227 suspected corona patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in last 24 hours out of which 81 were tested positive and 96 negative while reports of 50 suspected patients were still pending.