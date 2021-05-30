UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Claims Six More Lives In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Corona claims six more lives in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another six patients at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours, hospital sources confirmed on Sunday.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that six patients including Naseem Bibi (65), Sadin Bibi (72), Muhammad Naeem (50), Akhtar (60), Mulazim Hussain (73) and 55-year old Tariq Hameed passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Dr Irfan added that 227 suspected corona patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in last 24 hours out of which 81 were tested positive and 96 negative while reports of 50 suspected patients were still pending.

Related Topics

Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCAD, ADIO sign cooperation agreement to enhance A ..

16 minutes ago

ADIHEX announces participation criteria for &#039; ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala invests GBP ₤350m in IVC Evidensia

2 hours ago

Coalition intercepts drone targeting Khamis Mushai ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

3 hours ago

India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.