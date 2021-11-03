Corona claims three more lives, 115 new cases reported in KP

Corona infection Wednesday claimed three more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours while 115 new cases were reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Corona infection Wednesday claimed three more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours while 115 new cases were reported.

According to Provincial Health Department, two fatalities were reported from district Mardan while one from DIKhan.

A total of 96 persons recovered from the disease during last 24 hours; however, 10,011 tests were conducted meanwhile.

So far 3,312,087 corona diagnostic tests have been conducted in KP since the spread of the infection in the province, it said.