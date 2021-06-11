UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Claims Three More Lives

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:28 AM

Corona claims three more lives

Coronavirus claimed lives of another three patients at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 826 since March last year while over 1625 people recovered so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another three patients at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 826 since March last year while over 1625 people recovered so far.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad, said that three patients including Hameedan Bibi (80), Kalsoom Bibi (60) and Farman Haider (45) died at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Two victims belonged to Multan while third from Bhakhar.

As many as 136 patients are under treatment at the health facility, 37 are positive while 38 are suspected, he informed.

Eighteen patients are serious whereas two are on invasive ventilators, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Died March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

46 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

1 hour ago

Crescent moon not sighted, Zul Qad'ah starts Satur ..

3 minutes ago

IMF approves $772 million credit for Angola

3 minutes ago

US Envoy to UN Calls for Open Meeting on Humanitar ..

3 minutes ago

US, UK Reaffirm Commitment to Effective Arms Contr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.