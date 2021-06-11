Corona claims three more lives

Coronavirus claimed lives of another three patients at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 826 since March last year while over 1625 people recovered so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another three patients at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 826 since March last year while over 1625 people recovered so far.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad, said that three patients including Hameedan Bibi (80), Kalsoom Bibi (60) and Farman Haider (45) died at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Two victims belonged to Multan while third from Bhakhar.

As many as 136 patients are under treatment at the health facility, 37 are positive while 38 are suspected, he informed.

Eighteen patients are serious whereas two are on invasive ventilators, he concluded.