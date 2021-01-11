Corona claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Another three patients fell prey to Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 378 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Liaqa Ali (68) Haq Nawaz (45) and and Dr Austin (78) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Liaqa belonged to Multan,Haq Nawaz to Muzaffargarh belonged while Dr Austin hailed from Khanewal , he informed.