Corona Claims Three More Lives At Nishtar Hospital

Sat 23rd January 2021 | 03:43 PM

Corona claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospital

Another three patients fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within the last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Another three patients fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within the last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Shukat Ali (65) Salahuddin (73) and Rukhsana Bibi (63) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Shukat Ali belonged to Khanewal, Salahuddin to Multan, while Rukhsana hailed from Muzaffargarh, he informed.

Thirty -three patients were tested positive and thirty- two were suspected out of total 99 cases brought to admit here, he stated.

Thirty four patients were also diagnosed as negative and would likely to be discharged soon.

