Corona Claims Three More Lives At Nishtar Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Corona claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Another three patients fell prey to Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Allah Wasaya (65) Muslim Aqeel (50), and Sarfaraz (35) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Allah Wasaya and Muslim Aqeel belonged to Multan while Sarfaraz hailed from Toba Tek Singh, he informed.

Twenty-four patients are positive and 19 are suspected out of total 59 cases, he stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

