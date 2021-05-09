UrduPoint.com
Corona Claims Three More Lives In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

Corona claims three more lives in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another three patients at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours, hospital sources confirmed on Sunday.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that three patients including Ashfaq Khan (55), Imtiaz Ahmed (69) and 52-year old Abdul Rasheed passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Dr Irfan added that 258 suspected corona patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in last 24 hours out of which 117 were tested positive and 69 negative while reports of 72 suspected patients were still pending.

