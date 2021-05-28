UrduPoint.com
Corona Claims Three More Lives In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Corona claims three more lives in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another four patients at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 790 since March last year while over 2400 people recovered so far, hospital sources confirmed on Friday.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad, said that three patients including Ayesha Bibi (90), Sarwar Mai (70), and Noor-ul-Islam (56) died at ICU of Nishtar Hospital.

Dr Irfan added that all the three belonged to Multan.

As many as 236 patients are under treatment at the health facility while 82 are positive while 65 are suspected, he informed.

Twenty-one patients are serious whereas three are on invasive ventilators, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

