Corona claims three more lives in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Corona claims three more lives in Saidu Teaching Hospital Swat during the last 24 hours, the spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that as many as 159 patients of corona virus were under treatment in Saidu Sharif Hospital. He said 20 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours.

During the same period 23 patients have been recovered from the infection and discharged from the hospital, he added.