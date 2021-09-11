UrduPoint.com

Corona Claims Three More Lives In Swat

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:45 PM

Corona claims three more lives in Swat

Corona claims three more lives in Saidu Teaching Hospital Swat during the last 24 hours, the spokesman said on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Corona claims three more lives in Saidu Teaching Hospital Swat during the last 24 hours, the spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that as many as 159 patients of corona virus were under treatment in Saidu Sharif Hospital. He said 20 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours.

During the same period 23 patients have been recovered from the infection and discharged from the hospital, he added.

Related Topics

Swat Saidu Same From

Recent Stories

Kiev Presses for On-Paper Guarantees From US, Germ ..

Kiev Presses for On-Paper Guarantees From US, Germany on Gas Transit - President ..

37 seconds ago
 Taxi Hits People on Sidewalk in Tokyo, Kills One - ..

Taxi Hits People on Sidewalk in Tokyo, Kills One - Reports

38 seconds ago
 Majlis-e-Shoora meets at 4pm on Monday

Majlis-e-Shoora meets at 4pm on Monday

42 seconds ago
 AJK govt to fulfill promises made with people: AJK ..

AJK govt to fulfill promises made with people: AJK PM

44 seconds ago
 US Defense Secretary Says His Biggest Concern Is I ..

US Defense Secretary Says His Biggest Concern Is If Someone Brings Terror to US ..

9 minutes ago
 Minister, CS review commodities' prices, availabil ..

Minister, CS review commodities' prices, availability

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.