Corona Claims Twenty More Lives In KP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 10:33 PM

Coronavirus claimed twenty more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 559 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in the province during last 24 hours

According to health department here on Friday, the tally of cases reported so far is 155,712 and the number of total deaths till date is 4750.

As many as 397 patients recovered in 24 hours and the number of total recoveries is 143,573.

The number of corona diagnostic tests conducted in 24 hours is 9961 while the total number of tests conducted till date is 2,539,959.

