Corona claims two more lives

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another two patients at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours, hospital sources confirmed on Friday.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that two patients including Altaf Hussain (54) and Hajan bibi (60) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Dr Irfan added that 174 suspected corona patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in last 24 hours out of which 48 were tested positive and 76 negative while reports of 50 suspected patients were still pending.