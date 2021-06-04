UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Claims Two More Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Corona claims two more lives

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another two patients at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours, hospital sources confirmed on Friday.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that two patients including Altaf Hussain (54) and Hajan bibi (60) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Dr Irfan added that 174 suspected corona patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in last 24 hours out of which 48 were tested positive and 76 negative while reports of 50 suspected patients were still pending.

Related Topics

Altaf Hussain Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

22 minutes ago

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Frid ..

18 seconds ago

Parking system to be made online in Faisalabad

19 seconds ago

Bavaria allows 14,000 to attend Euro 2020 matches ..

21 seconds ago

Green, orange or red: France eases summer travel r ..

4 minutes ago

AIOU uploads semester terminal exam papers for BA ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.