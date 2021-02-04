Corona claims two more lives at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Another two patients fell prey to Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours on Thursday Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Abdul Qayyum (55) and Samina Bibi (38) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Both the deceased belonged to Multan ,he informed.

Thirty-eight patients are positive and as many are suspected out of total 113 cases, he stated.