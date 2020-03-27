Corona Control Cell established at Deputy Commissioner Office

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abbottbad, Mughees Sanaullah, a Coronavirus Control Cell has been established in the DC Office, said an official handout issued here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abbottbad, Mughees Sanaullah, a Coronavirus Control Cell has been established in the DC Office, said an official handout issued here Friday.

The Cell is providing useful information to people regarding contacting expats and protection of life from coronavirus.

The residents have been requested to contact the cell in both cases of getting information more information about Corona or giving information about Corona patient.