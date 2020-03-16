Corona Control Committee formed

The District Health Officer Dir Lower on Monday constituted District Corona Control Room Committee to ensure surveillance, prevention and management of SARIs, and COVID-19 in the district

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The District Health Officer Dir Lower on Monday constituted District Corona Control Room Committee to ensure surveillance, prevention and management of SARIs, and COVID-19 in the district.

A notification issued here said that the committee has been formed in view of the prevailing situation of the coronavirus disease, adding that District Health Officer Dir Lower Dr Shaukat Ali Khan would be the chairman of the committee.

The members of the committee would include DSO Mkd-II WHO Dr Mahbod Khan, Deputy DHO Dr Ishad Ali, Area Coordinator Mkd-II WHO Dr Shahid Ahmad, Dr Kifayatullah and PEI Focal Person Zakria.