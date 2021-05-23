'Corona curfew' extended till May 31 in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the authorities have decided to extend 'Corona curfew' in all 20 districts till May 31 supposedly to control the spread of surging coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in a tweet said: "Corona curfew imposed in all 20 districts of the territory till Monday, is extended further till May 31 (Monday)""Curfew will be strict except for a few essential services," the tweet reads further, adding, "DCs being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer."